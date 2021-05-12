Nottingham and Sheffield shows for comedy viral sensation Gary Powndland

Viral sensation Gary Powndland (pronounced like the shop, but not spelt the same) is back with an all-new live comedy show.After overwhelming public demand with the first show at Birmingham’s Town Hall (set for December) selling out within minutes, a further nine dates have been added.Prior to lockdown, Gary had sell-out shows across the Midlands and had garnered more than ten million views of his videos online.Gary – aka comic Jack Kirwan - lives in his dead Nan’s house with his sister Tash, her son Kaylied and a family of ten foxes he’s befriended. In this new show, Gary’s inviting you round to his place, where he’ll be joined by his sister, Jimmy, and best mate Barry Mullet. Tash Powndland - Gary’s younger sister – will also feature in the show.