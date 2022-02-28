Nottingham and Sheffield dates in 2023 for West End sensation Carrie Hope Fletcher

See Carrie Hope Fletcher in 2023 at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall (Photo by Michael Wharley)

This will include visits to Sheffield City Hall on May 31, 2023 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 2, 2023.

Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book will see the musical theatre star play a series of unmissable theatre shows.

Performing songs from her incredible career, you can expect fan favourites including hits from Heathers, Les Miserables, The Addams Family and many more, interspersed with chat about Carrie’s fascinating life and career.Speaking about the shows, Carrie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on my first ever UK tour.

“This is something I have wanted to do for some time and next year presents the perfect opportunity.

For more on tickets for the shows next year, you can see www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk.

