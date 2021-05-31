Nottingham and Sheffield dates for star performers Kasabian in October
Kasabian
Nottingham Rock City, October 20/Sheffield 02 Academy, October 21.
Leicester’s legendary band Kasabian make a welcome return to touring later this year with 15 must-see intimate shows, kicking off October 13 at the 02 Academy, Glasgow, and including a hometown show at the De Montfort Hall on October 27, with tickets on general sale from Friday, June 4, from 10am.Kasabian are Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.Sergio, Chris and Ian from the band explained: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop!”We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there.”
Details: For more on the band and their forthcoming dates in the area, you can go to www.kasabian.co.uk