Northern Soul aces The Signatures to strut their stuff at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 15.

One of the UK’s most authentic and exciting Northern Soul live shows will present a night of music and dance.

The Signatures boast a high-energy style and have made a name for themselves as one of the most dynamic Northern Soul acts with a sound that goes back to the golden age of Northern Soul while incorporating new elements.

Their live shows feature all the classic Northern Soul hits as well as some of their original tracks, making for a set that is both nostalgic and fresh.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from The Signatures, plus guest vocalists Stefan Taylor, one of the hottest young artists, along with Wigan Casino favourite and original Northern Soul artist Lorraine Silver. Also appearing will be Amy Hodkin, a Northern Soul dancer and viral Tiktok star.​​​​​​​

Details: For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk