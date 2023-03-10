Northern Irish rockers The Answer to play in-store gig at Nottingham
Northern Irish rockers The Answer are back on the road in support of their first album in seven years Sundowners.
The album is coming out on March 17 and the band will be coming to Rough Trade in Nottingham for an in-store performance and signing on March 18.
Supported by new single Oh Cherry , the band are chomping at the bit to perform live again.
Lead singer Cormac Neeson said: “We’ve been through a lot as a band, toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, and always done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock and music fans in general.
"After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset.
"Now we’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!”
For more on the band and gig, go to www.theanswerrock.com
