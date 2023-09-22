Northern Ballet to enchant Nottingham Theatre Royal audience with Beauty And The Beast

Dreda Blow is pictured as Beauty in Beauty And The Beast at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo by Emma Kauldhar)

Theatre Royal Nottingham, October 4 to 7.

Northern Ballet will bring their beloved ballet Beauty And the Beast to Nottingham soon as part of a national tour.

Choreographed by David Nixon this enchanting reimagining of the classic fairy tale will provide the perfect escapism in the increasingly colder months, transporting audiences to a world of colour, filled with fairies, goblins and sprites.

Beauty And the Beast tells the story of Beauty who selflessly leaves her family to live with a hideous Beast in his castle in exchange for her father’s life.

As time goes by, she grows strangely fond of her host and discovers he hides an extraordinary secret.

He was once a handsome prince cursed for his vanity and arrogance, a curse that can only be broken by true love.

The ballet features elaborate mirrored sets by Duncan Hayler, haute couture-style costumes by Nixon and is set to an infectious score of classic music including the likes of composers such as Bizet and Debussy, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

The ballet premiered in 2011 to critical acclaim and was last performed by the Company in 2016.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.