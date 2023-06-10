Since 2008, Punchdrunk Enrichment has been using immersive theatre techniques in educational settings.

This approach aims to give real purpose to learning, developing positivity and engagement while harnessing children’s imaginations and opening up a world of possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity’s current programme includes installation projects for a whole primary school such as The Lost Lending Library, along with teacher-led adventures including A Small Tale for ages 5 to 9, A Curious Quest for the whole school, and The Vanishing Land for ages 9 to 11.

The Wishing Cupboard. (Picture by Stephen Dobbie)

Most Popular

This partnership will see Nonsuch Studios act as a hub for the delivery of Punchdrunk Enrichment’s teacher-led adventures which will kick off in the autumn with primary schools across the East Midlands now able to sign up to be part of the first teacher-led adventure: A Small Tale.

Nonsuch Studios’ artistic director and CEO, Edward Boott, explained: “This is an absolutely incredible moment for schools, teachers and pupils across Nottinghamshire to be able to experience the delightful worlds of Punchdrunk Enrichment projects for the very first time.

"Not only are the experiences created in these projects wonderfully engaging for pupils, bringing huge educational benefits, but they’re also inspiring and devilishly exciting for teachers to facilitate and lead, with everyone involved remembering their adventures for a seriously long time to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re so honoured and excited to be working with Punchdrunk Enrichment to bring their work to the East Midlands.”

Alongside the project delivery, teachers, schools and education settings will be supported by the Punchdrunk Enrichment and Nonsuch Studios’ teams with CPD, support sessions and resources, as well as schools being able to sign-up to Nonsuch Studios’ wider primary partnerships programme.

Peter Higgin, artistic director at Punchdrunk Enrichment added: “We know access to our immersive projects can have a big impact on a child's learning and engagement and fuel a motivation to read and write. We're looking forward to sharing our practice with teachers across the East Midlands and giving them the tools to deliver this creative work.”

To commence the project, schools will need to sign up by Wednesday, July 11, and Nonsuch Studios is hosting a free, online information session on Tuesday, June 20 at 3.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To sign up for the project, schools and educational establishments can express interest via contacting Nonsuch Studios directly. See nonsuchstudios.co.uk

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.