None more chilling than this Christie classic when it hits stage at Notts venue

And Then There Were None

David Yelland as Judge Wargrave in And Then There Were None (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 23 to 27.

The best-selling crime novel of all time, this masterpiece from Queen of Crime Dame Agatha Christie hits the stage soon in an eagerly-awaited and chilling theatrical version, currently touring the country.

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear and they are faced with a fight for survival.

Among the familar TV faces in this production are Joseph Beattie (Silent Witness), Jeffery Kissoon (Grange Hill), Andrew Lancel (Coronation Street, The Bill), Louise McNulty (Emmerdale), and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle’s War and The Crown).

Don’t miss this brand new production of the bestselling crime novel, guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Since it was first published in 1939, And Then There Were None has been adapted numerous times for TV, radio, stage and film, such is the unforgettable intricacy of its plot and the power of its memorable narrative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details: For more on ticket availability for this production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.