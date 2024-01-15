Noises Off is all set to bring riotous stage comedy to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Expect laughs galore when Noises Off comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 30 to February 3.

Michael Frayn’s celebrated stage comedy serves up a riotous double bill, a play within a play.Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

One of the greatest British comedies ever written comes to Nottingham direct from a sell-out West End run.

It ranges from the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-under-Lyne seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

A stellar cast is led by Liza Goddard, Paul Bradley and Simon Shepherd.

Liza Goddard’s extensive stage comedy credits include Life of Riley, Season’s Greetings and Relatively Speaking.

Paul Bradley is best known for playing Nigel Bates in EastEnders and Eliiot Hope in Holby City.Simon Shepherd‘s many credits include Peak Practice on TV and the West End productions of Rapture and Art.

Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.uk