Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline this summer's Splendour Festival in Nottingham

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness will headline this summer’s Splendour Festival at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park.

Madness will headline the Saturday night line-up on July 22, while Noel Gallagher tops the bill for the final night on Sunday, July 23.

Joining the headliners in Nottingham's Wollaton Park will be The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Confidence Man and Altered Images, with further acts to be added across all five stages for the epic weekender.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 and have since had four number one UK albums, cementing Noel’s position as one of the most gifted, successful and enduring songwriters to come out of the British music scene in the last 50 years.

Madness were one of the most prominent bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s two-tone revival, known for their ‘nutty sound’ blending ska rhythms with catchy melodies and a showman's sense of humour.

During the 80s, the band had 15 UK hits with classic songs like House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and Our House.

Ever since their 2009 Splendour headliner slot, Madness have been a fan favourite and the most requested act by the festival crowd.

Anton Lockwood, director of Live at DHP Family, which organises Splendour, says: "Madness has been one of the most requested acts of the Splendour audience time and time again, and Noel and his band have been on our wish list for years."

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, with exclusive early bird weekend tickets priced at just £82.80 for city residents and £92 for general admission.

For tickets, see splendourfestival.com

1 . nmac-08-02-23 splendour noel gallagher2 NMSYupload.jpg Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is one of the headline acts for this summer's Splendour Festival. Photo: Matt Crockett Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . GB. England. London. Camden. Shoot for the band Madness. 2019. The 80s ska legends headline the main stage on the Saturday night Photo: Martin Parr Photo Sales

3 . Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds The ex-Oasis man is the main stage headliner on the Sunday night Photo: Matt Crockett Photo Sales

4 . PA7299 Altered Images, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20,07, 2018. Pic shows: Claire Grogan of Altered Images performs on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle Credit: Alamy/Ian Jacobs Claire Grogan and Altered Images will play the Confetti Stage at the festival Photo: Alamy/Ian Jacobs Photo Sales