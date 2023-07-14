News you can trust since 1895
New tour date for Britpop legends Shed Seven at Nottingham Rock City

Shed Seven
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the latest tour date in the area from Nottingham Rock City.

​Nottingham Rock City, October 21.

Shed Seven will return with their first album in more than six years when they release A Matter of Time on January 12.

2024 represents the band’s 30th anniversary together and the album will follow on from a headline tour this autumn.

For A Matter of Time, Shed Seven’s core members - vocalist Rick Witter, guitarist Paul Banks and bassist Tom Gladwin - reconnected with the classic albums that first inspired them to form a band.

    The resulting record sparkles with the liberated exuberance and full-throttle rock ‘n’ roll attitude of a group making music for the sheer joy of expressing themselves and performing together.

    While the album broadens the Shed Seven sonic palette a touch, it’s full of the towering, arms-in-the-air anthems and yearning melancholia fans have come to love them for.

    Details: For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk

