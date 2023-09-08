New take on Elephant Man story at Nottingham Playhouse is not to be missed

The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man is on at Nottingham Playhouse from September 16 to October 7.

​The European premiere of Australian playwright Tom Wright’s acclaimed play imagines an alternative story of a man fighting for his right to be and to belong.

If you think you know the story of The Elephant Man, then it’s time to think again.

Arriving from his East Midlands beginnings in a London thick with the grime of industrialisation, Joseph Merrick is an anomaly.

In a city of factories that churn out uniformity, there is no place for a unique being like him. But Merrick and the city are evolving into something new. Follow him through the workhouse, the freakshow and hospital as he searches for acceptance in a society that just wants to stare at him.

Powerful, angry and surprising, the play is not to be missed.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk