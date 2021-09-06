New single and tour for music aces Palace
Nottingham Rock City, February 10.
London-based Palace return with the first taste of their third album and the announcement of their biggest UK and European tours to date.New single Gravity is a woozy, swirling reflection on existentialism that spirals into a soaring breakdown that’s sure to be a crowd favourite by the time the band hit Rock City in February.“Gravity is about the perspective-shifting realisation of our own insignificance - that we are all just atoms of air and water in an infinite universe,” says frontman Leo Wyndham.“It’s these sobering night-time thoughts that can keep us awake in a state of paranoia, doubting our own purpose and place.”Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country’s finest venues, Palace played some of the world’s biggest festivals in 2019 including a main stage slot at Latitude and Glastonbury’s Park Stage.