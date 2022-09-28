Nottingham Glee, October 20.

The critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning comedian Nick Helm hits the road this autumn with his brand new show What Have We Become?

He embarks on a show so insightful, so honest, so legitimate that it will fix all of society’s problems and lead the way to a new plane of existence.

Comedian Nick Helm has a gig coming up soon in Nottingham

As the survivors of a global pandemic crawl from their fortified boltholes and begin to rebuild society, what is left of them and who amongst them dares to lead them to the light?

This is the future. The future is now.

Nick Helm said: “Can’t wait for the tour. Can’t wait for Christmas. Can’t wait for Easter. Absolutely chomping at the bit to go on tour and show off these new pills I’m on.”

Nick Helm starred in BBC Three’s three-season comedy Uncle for which he was nominated for a Royal Television Society Award in 2016 for Best Comedy Performance.

He also starred as Lemon alongside Romesh Ranganathan in Sky’s The Reluctant Landlord and as as Watto in Channel 4’s comedy hit Loaded.

Details: Go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham