New play Red Ellen not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse
Red Ellen
Nottingham Playhouse, April 13 to 30.
The play is a remarkable new work from the writer Caroline Bird.It tells the story of Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson, who was forever on the right side of history, forever on the wrong side of life.Among many incredible achievements, Ellen Wilkinson battled to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany, and led 200 workers in the Jarrow crusade – a march from Newcastle, through Nottingham and the Midlands to deliver a petition to reduce unemployment and poverty to London.The play captures Ellen Wilkinson’s reckless energy and brings to life her inspiring feats of social justice, in an epic tale of one woman’s mission to create a better world... while having affairs with communist spies, government ministers and bumping into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway.
