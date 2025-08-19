New play about growing up in Sutton-in-Ashfield

A promotional image for Sixteen

A new play set in Sutton-in-Ashfield during the miners’ strike is being staged in Nottingham next month.

SixTeen, by Dr Lisa McKenzie and Jayne Williams, focuses on the experiences of a girl growing up on the Carsic Estate, who sees a world “built by industry, broken by policy and handed down without a map”. The play is billed as a “raw, unflinching coming-of-age story, of working-class teenage girls and women finding their voices, fighting back, and rewriting the rules”. The writers add: “This is not a history play. It’s a warning shot.”

The play was developed through Open Pitch, a unique programme by East Midlands theatre company New Perspectives, which supports first-time artists from the region. It will be presented as an ‘unplugged’ performance by three actors in the Level 4 Foyer of the Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday September 9 at 7.30pm. There will also be a question and answer session with Dr McKenzie.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.