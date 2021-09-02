New dates to see chart topping Belinda Carlisle in Nottingham and Sheffield

Belinda Carlisle

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 11, 2023/Sheffield City Hall, February 24, 2023.

There’s a new date for chart topping star Belinda Carlisle’s visits to the region on her latest Decades tour.The show in Nottingham has been moved from October 8, 2021, to February 11, 2023. The show in Sheffield will now take place on February 24, 2023, instead of October 30, 2021.Rock stars come and rock stars go and in an everchanging landscape of shifting musical trends, few artists truly stand the test of time. Belinda Carlisle is one of those rare talents who certainly does.She continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. Amidst changing tastes, the gifted singer-songwriter has touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.

