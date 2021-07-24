New dates announced for David Essex's rescheduled tour - including Nottingham visit
David Essex
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 5, 2022/Sheffield City Hall, September 10, 2022.
Internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex has announced a full list of rescheduled shows for his nationwide tour.The 18-date UK tour will now take place in September 2022 and will see him perform much-loved hits spanning his entire repertoire. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates.David has achieved success in all areas of entertainment and continues to break boundaries with his unique talent. He first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. Since then David has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.