New date to see veteran Tom Robinson's Nottingham Metronome visit

Tom Robinson (Photo credit: CreepingMacKroki.be)

Nottingham Metronome, May 24, 2022.

The visit to the venue by the veteran musician, activist and radio presenter will now take place next year.The tour was originally postponed from May 2020 to May 2021 due to the pandemic and will now take place in May 2022.The tour – originally titled Never Too Late but now called Glad To Be Back – celebrates Tom’s many years in the music business, both on stage and in the radio studio.Audiences can look forward to songs and stories spanning four decades from 1978’s rip-roaring TRB album Power In The Darkness to acclaimed solo comeback Only The Now in 2015.Expect classics such as Up Against The Wall, War Baby, Glad To Be Gay, Too Good To Be True, Martin, Grey Cortina, and, of course, traditional surprise encore 2-4-6-8 Motorway.

Details: For more on the gig, go to metronome.uk.comPhoto : CreepingMacKroki.be;

