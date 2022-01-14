New date announced for Midge Ure's Nottingham Rock City gig
Midge Ure
Nottingham Rock City, May 30, 2023.
Due to the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, dates for Midge Ure's Voice & Visions UK Tour - set to take place between February and April this year - have been rescheduled to 2023.Original tickets remain valid for rescheduled dates.Following the overwhelming response to 2019's The 1980 Tour, Midge Ure and Band Electronica are delighted to return to the road, celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox's Rage in Eden and Quartet albums.Fans will be transported back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting.Midge Ure said of the tour dates: “It is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet.”This is the logical and emotional follow up to the 1980 tour.”
Details: For more, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk