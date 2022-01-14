There's a new date for Midge Ure's visit to the area.

Nottingham Rock City, May 30, 2023.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, dates for Midge Ure's Voice & Visions UK Tour - set to take place between February and April this year - have been rescheduled to 2023.Original tickets remain valid for rescheduled dates.Following the overwhelming response to 2019's The 1980 Tour, Midge Ure and Band Electronica are delighted to return to the road, celebrating 40 years since the release of Ultravox's Rage in Eden and Quartet albums.Fans will be transported back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting.Midge Ure said of the tour dates: “It is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet.”This is the logical and emotional follow up to the 1980 tour.”

Details: For more, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.