Neo-Rockabilly band brings high-energy tour to Nottingham venues
Since forming in 2020, Unlucky Strike have steadily built a reputation as one of the most exciting names in the contemporary rockabilly scene.
Originally a duo, the group made their name through a mix of livestream sets, festival appearances, and support tours, quickly winning a loyal grassroots following.
In 2023 they released their debut album, Meanwhile, Back in the Lab…, a record that blended retro tones with modern punch.
The following year saw them expand into a full band, with drummer Matt Ball and bassist Andrew Wakefield joining the fold—adding even more power to their already fiery performances.
Nottingham fans will be spoiled for choice with four opportunities to see the band live over the coming months. The group are booked for:
- 11 October 2025 – Red Dog, Nottingham
- 8 November 2025 – Red Dog, Nottingham
- 22 November 2025 – Billy Bootleggers
- 23 January 2026 – Billy Bootleggers
Each date promises the band’s trademark blend of driving rhythms, sharp riffs, and singalong hooks that bring audiences to their feet.
Beyond Nottingham, Unlucky Strike are also set to play shows across the Midlands and North, including:
- 4 October 2025 – The Silk House, Leek
- 18 October 2025 – Red Dog Saloon, Liverpool
- 31 October 2025 – Halloween Ball, Westwood Golf Club (Leek)
- 27 December 2025 – Red Dog Saloon, Liverpool
- 31 January 2026 – O’Dwyers, Derby
Lead singer Gemma Rushton said: “Nottingham has always been such a brilliant city for live music. We can’t wait to turn it up loud and see everyone singing along.”
With a growing reputation, a turbo-charged full-band line-up, and a sound that bridges past and present, Unlucky Strike’s Nottingham shows are shaping up to be some of the most exciting live rockabilly nights of 2025–26.