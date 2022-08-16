Alan Fletcher's UK tour comes to Retford Majestic Theatre soon

Retford Majestic Theatre, September 9.

Alan Fletcher, star of iconic television programme, Neighbours, Alan Fletcher, is coming to the UK to look back, with fans, on his 28 years as Ramsay Street’s most famous doctor, Karl Kennedy, in his

intimate live show.

Most Popular

With the aid of video footage and music from Neighbours, The Doctor Will See You Now is an interview-style show, which will undoubtedly go off-script, looking back on Alan’s time on the show, as both Karl and Greg Cooper, along with insights into his life and career.

This is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to get up close and personal with one of the show’s biggest stars on a night that will be funny, fabulous, heart-warming and full of details about the history of one of the biggest stars in soap.

Earlier this month, Neighbours concluded its 37-year run with its final ever episode.

Details: For more, see https://www.majesticretford.org/