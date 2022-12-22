The performance is to take place on Friday, January 6, at 7.30pm.

The concert is called Odyssey and features performances of Britten’s Four Sea Interludes From Peter Grimes, Anna Clyne’s RIFT and Richard Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra.

Teenagers aged between 13 and 19 will be able to get into the concert free of charge (ticket is required).

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain are to perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on January 6.

From Falmouth to Swansea to Aberdeen, via Ipswich, Manchester and Liverpool, 156 young musicians from different backgrounds across the UK have reached an exceptionally advanced level of musicianship and enthusiasm to engage with NYO’s mission.

They show what is possible in music when young people have the opportunity to take their talents as far as they can go. You can find out more about our musicians at www.nyo.org.uk/meet-the-orchestra

The orchestra celebrates the incredible diversity of the UK, representing every UK region.

The organisation was astounded to receive incredible applications from 621 musicians, showing the determination that teenagers had to take their music as far as it could go despite the tremendous isolation and obstacles of the pandemic – in which many schools completely closed down live music for the last two years.

From this inspiring cohort of applicants, 156 young people have been selected to play their part in The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in 2023.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

