Musicians galore at Black Market Venue soon for reunion gig in aid of good cause

The venue on Market Street is to host a Carlsbro Academy Of Sound Musicians’ Reunion Concert, raising money for a good cause.

The event will be getting under way at 3pm and will be a treat for music lovers.

Get ready for what promises to be an epic rock‘n’blues show at the Black Market Venue, bringing together veteran musicians and bands from the Mansfield area to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Don't miss the Carlsbro Academy Of Sound Musicians Reunion Concert at the Black Market Venue in Market Warsop on June 12.

Among those taking part are Axeminster Burnes & The Rug Cutters, J ake & Elwood (Blues Bros.), Kick And Rush and Old School

Also on the bill for the Carlsbro Academy Of Sound Musicians’ Reunion Concert are Stumble Bros, Joan's Babies (brothers Rob and John Gill from skiffle band Please Y'Self), Toasted Frog, Groovzilla and Appollogists.

Tickets are £10 from the venue or you can see https://www.blackmarketlive.co.uk/gig-guide.