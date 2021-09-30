Music Masters will take you down Memory Lane at Acorn Theatre in Worksop
A Night Of A Thousand Stars
Acorn Theatre, Worksop, October 10.
Get ready for an unforgettable night of magical music from the 50s and 60s in the company of the popular live band Music Masters.The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene and are the ideal people to take you on a musical tour down Memory Lane in a show packed full of hits from yesteryear.The band has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when pop music sent an exciting buzz around the country.The musicians to be found within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none, and have been part of the successful UK bands Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.
Details: For more on the show – and for ticket availability – you can go to acorntheatre.net