Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new CD releases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dickey Betts, Little Johnny England and Greenslade

Dickey Betts, “Live From The Lone Star Roadhouse New York City 1988” (Wienerworld)-Former Allman Brothers singer and guitarist Dickey Betts was pursuing a solo career when this highly listenable live set was broadcast on a New York radio station in November 1988. Betts was no longer such a hot commercial property during the late eighties but he was still able to deliver the goods with some style in a live setting, and this splendid 2 CD set showcases fine performances of quite a few Allmans classics, most notably “Jessica,” “Statesboro Blues” and the epic instrumental, ”In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.” As an added bonus listeners are rewarded with guest appearances from rock luminaries such as Rick Derringer, Cream bassist Jack Bruce and former Rolling Stones’ guitar ace Mick Taylor, with the latter duo joining forces for a masterly revamp of Willie Dixon’s “Spoonful.”

Little Johnny England, ”Greetings From Grolloo” (Talking Elephant)- This richly rewarding new 2 CD set captures the excellent Little Johnny England’s full set at the Grolloo Folk Festival in the Netherlands in March 2003. The contents of this concert recording were once partially available as a very limited edition album release, but the good people at Talking Elephant have now made the complete show available to the record buying public for the first time. Singer and slide guitarist PJ Wright had first cut his teeth as a performer with the Steve Gibbons Band before turning his attention to the delights of folk-rock, perfecting his art with the close collaboration of fine players such as the melodeon wielding Gareth Turner and demon fiddler Guy Fletcher. Little Johnny England’s critically acclaimed brand of largely self penned roots rock may no longer be around to delight audiences but this entertaining package remains to remind discerning punters of their rare prowess as a live act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenslade, ”At The BBC” (Repertoire)- This splendid vehicle for the talents of keyboards dominated prog rockers Greenslade draws on a series of top notch performances which the band recorded for the BBC between 1973 and 1974. The contents feature two “In Concert” shows alongside their “Old Grey Whistle Test” outing in November 1973 and three separate Bob Harris sessions from half a century ago, capturing the quartet’s distinctive and inventive sound at its most melodic and appealing. Several perennial crowd pleasers are duplicated in the process, including much loved creations such as “Feathered Friends,” “Pilgrim’s Progress” and the title track of their critically acclaimed 1973 album , “Bedside Manners Are Extra.” Management difficulties may have prompted this incarnation of the band to give up the ghost a few years later but they were still able to bequeath some excellent work to posterity, and they’re captured in particularly fine fettle here.