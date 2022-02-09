Music broadcasting legends 'Whispering' Bob Harris and Danny Baker team up for UK tour - all venues and dates
Broadcasting legends 'Whispering’ Bob Harris and Danny Baker are heading out on the road.
The UK tour of Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass kicks off in Aylesbury and culminatesin Cardiff.
Bob Harris and Danny Baker, two of the nation’s best broadcasters, have unparalleled experience of witnessing the great names of modern music up close.
They have been backstage, frontstage, at home and on the road with virtually every legend in the business.
Bob Harris said: “I'm so much looking forward to sharing a stage with Danny again. The gigs we've done together are so much fun. We have so many stories to tell you and we can't wait to see you! My only worry is Danny won't be able to get a word in edgeways!"
Danny Baker said: "After decades of freewheeling access to all of the major names and noises of popular culture Bob & I will once more be cutting loose about our extraordinary time in and around the music industry. Backstage tales, wild happenings and proper explosive laughs as it turns out it wasn't ONLY rock and roll but so much more. Do join us to celebrate this glorious cacophony."
Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass – 2022 Tour Dates
March 7: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
March 14: Northampton Royal & Derngate
March 19: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
March 20: Richmond Theatre
March 22: Oxford New Theatre
March 27 High Wycombe Swan
March 29: Birmingham Town Hall
April 4: Woking New Victoria Theatre
April 8: Glasgow Pavilion
April 10: Newcastle O2 City Hall
April 15: Halifax: Victoria Theatre
April 17: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
April 20: London: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
April 26: Ipswich: Regent Theatre
April 29: Guildford: G Live
May 1: New Wimbledon Theatre
May 2: St Albans: Alban Arena
May 8: Nottingham Theatre Royal
May 12: Chatham Central Theatre
May 14: Basingstoke Anvil Arts
May 15: Sheffield: City Hall
May16: Cardiff: New Theatre
Tickets on sale now from HarrisandBaker.com