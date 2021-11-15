Music ace Professor Green to visit Nottingham Rock City in March
Professor Green
Nottingham Rock City, March 9.
The multi-platinum selling rapper has announced a four-date UK tour to celebrate ten years since the release of career-defining second studio album, At Your Inconvenience. Firmly established as one of the crossover superstars of British music, Hackney-born MC turned host and mental health activist Professor Green, AKA Stephen Manderson, is an integral part of UK music, with two Top Three albums and amassing a career tally of more than three million combined sales in the UK alone.The tour celebrates his legendary second studio album At Your Inconvenience, amassing more than 100,000 sales, courtesy of hits such as number 1 Read All About It featuring Emeli Sande, and upbeat pop-rap hybrids like Remedy.Fast forward ten years, he has blossomed into a multi-faceted artist with multiple strings to his bow.
Details: See www.rock-city.co.uk