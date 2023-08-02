Mum's The Word all set to hit road again as UK tour comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Check out Mum's The Word when the hit show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 8.

Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable moments as Mum’s The Word, the hit comedy sketch show, returns to theatres this autumn.

Headlining the cast is Cheryl Fergison, known for Netflix’s Hard Cell and the BBC’s Eastenders.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joined by actresses Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney, Cheryl and her fellow cast members will take audiences on an emotional journey through the ups and downs of motherhood.

After the success of its 2022 tour, Mum’s The Word is back with its mix of original comical sketches and hilarious and heartwarming stories that are too embarrassing and personal to share even with one’s closest friends.

From leaving the house without a bra to shedding tears in supermarket aisles for no apparent reason, these women will leave you in stitches as they portray the joys and challenges of bringing new life into the world – and occasionally misplacing it!

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a new mum, this show has left me filled with joy and a sense of camaraderie. It is everything I didn’t know me and my new mum friends needed.”

Details: For more, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk