Multi-sensory rave experience Foreverland to make debut in Nottingham later this month

Foreverland's Dopamine Dreams tour is not to be missed when it comes to Nottingham soon.

​Foreverland is on the road, taking its famously fun and immersive parties to 19 towns and cities across the UK.

With a cutting-edge soundtrack of house, tech and dance anthems and championing the next generation of DJ talent, there is no party where clubbers are more free to be who they want to be.

Tickets to Foreverland’s party paradise are on sale, are available from www.dopaminedreams.co.uk.

Foreverland stimulates the senses, submerging clubbers in a utopian dreamland awash with kaleidoscopic colour, extravagant décor, and breathtaking stage performances.

Party people can submerge body parts in a pool of psychedelic paint and glow all night long and pose for selfies with crazy characters roaming the dancefloor.

They can also be captivated by mind-bending art installations, and swim in an ocean of falling confetti showers.

Founded in Bournemouth in 2015, Foreverland founder Connor Scanlan said:“We can't wait to tour Dopamine Dreams around the UK.

Foreverland is coming to The Level in Nottingham on October 28.

"Off the back of a magical debut for the theme at Printworks London in April, we thought it was only fair that the rest of the nation gets to experience it too.

"We've got you a total sensory overload, the ultimate sugar rush for the soul.”

For the first time, Foreverland is throwing out the rule book on booking big name DJs for the Dopamine Dreamstour.

The Foreverland residents are the stars here; the ones who know the crowd inside out, like it used to be in the golden days of dance music culture before the advent of the superstar DJ.

The clubbers become the lead characters at each show, plotting unique and unforgettable journeys through the night.

There are 15 resident DJs on rotation on the tour, each on the cusp of blowing up in a big way over the next 12 months.

DJs hand-picked specially to appear in Nottingham include CONR, the Foreverland founder, who plays across a spectrum of house music from heavy bass and Latin sounds to warehouse tech and big room bangers.

Two-year resident and breakout star Kayley Harriet will bring her gritty London-centric garagesounds and fresh vocals, high-energy edits, and classic samples.

More red-hot talent comes in the form of Hitty, who has been very much in the spotlight thanks to his urban edits of such classics as Ain’t Nobody and appearances at Ibiza Rocks and We Are FSTVL.

Completing the line-up in Nottingham is Chanel Carmichael.

The Milton Keynes’ artist has been creating a buzz of her own with her highly skilled sets of house and techno, as seen supporting the likes of Sonny Fodera at We Are FSTVl in Mexico.