Multi-award winning An Inspector Calls to hit Nottingham Theatre Royal stage again

Liam Brennan as Inspector Goole in An Inspector Calls (Photo by Mark Douet)

The performances – running from January 17 to 21 – are part of the 30th anniversary UK and Ireland tour of Stephen Daldry’s hugely acclaimed production of the play.

Liam Brennan returns to the production to give his highly praised take on the enigmatic lead character Inspector Goole.

He played the role during previous UK tours and the Scottish actor’s other theatre credits include Richard III and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe, and Diary of a Madman at The Gate, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

In the 30 years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry’s production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than five million theatregoers worldwide.

An Inspector Calls is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry’s epic production highlights the play’s enduring relevance.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller.

Stephen Daldry's production of An Inspector Calls, written by J.B. Priestley (Photo by Mark Douet)

The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home.

Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Now world-renowned as one of Britain’s leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare’s Skylight at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Apollo Theatre.

Live performances at Nottingham Theatre Royal are not to be missed in 2023.

His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil’s ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher, this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole.

For more on how to get tickets for this hugely impressive touring production, go to www.trch.co.uk