Mozart and Schumann feature in Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's latest

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s latest performance is not to be missed later this month.There will be an interesting and unusual blend of four pieces in the concert, starting with Overture No 1, written in 1834 by French composer Louise Farrenc. She was a composer admired by both Berlioz and Schumann.Mozart’s popular Sinfonia Concertante for violin and viola will be played by NPO leader Clare Bhabra and viola principal Ann-Marie Shaw.Samuel Coleridge-Taylor wrote his Othello Suite in 1909, commissioned by His Majesty’s Theatre, London, for the Shakespeare play.The concert concludes with Schumann’s Third Symphony, ‘the Rhenish’, full of wonderful melodies and dramatic rhythms.