Motorpoint date for music favourites James

The band's hits include Sit Down and She's a Star

Legendary British band James are playing their biggest ever arena tour next year – including a date in Nottingham.

Formed in 1982, James achieved huge popularity during the 1990s, with four top-ten hits on the UK Singles Chart and nine top-ten placings on the UK Albums Chart. The singles include Come Home, Sit Down, She's a Star, Sometimes, Laid, Tomorrow, Waltzing Along and Destiny Calling.

Following the departure of lead singer Tim Booth in 2001, the band became inactive, but members reunited in January 2007 and have since released a further seven albums. They are due next month to release a comprehensive and career-spanning collection, Nothing But Love, documenting the band’s journey from their early singles through to fan favourites and special selections made by the band.

James had their busiest ever summer for live shows in 2025 which included a concert on the streets of Penamacor, Portugal where they played to over 20,000 fans. They are currently touring North America, performing their classic 1993 album Laid and play dates in South America later this year.

The band play the Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday April 14. Visit tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.