Motorpoint Arena Nottingham visit for award-winning Kings Of Leon this summer

See Kings Of Leon play an arena gig in Notts this summer.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, July 8.

The Grammy winning rock and roll band Kings of Leon are coming to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena this summer on their Can We Please Have Fun World Tour.

The eagerly-awaited Nottingham show by the multi-award winning, multi-platinum selling band is one of a few select dates where they will be joined by special guests The Vaccines.

The indie rockers join the tour off the back of their sixth album of blistering pop rock, and bringing a whole legion of fans old and new.

Earlier this month, Kings of Leon announced their brand new, Kid Harpoon-produced album Can We Please Have Fun, which will be out on Friday, May 10 via Polydor Records.

The album’s hard-charging lead single Mustang is available now, accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the rest of the album.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the gig, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com