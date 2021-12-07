Motorpoint Arena Nottingham gig for Years & Years - and here's how to get hold of tickets

Years And Years will be performing a gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Tickets for the gig are on general sale from 9am on Friday, December 10.

Years & Years’ third album Night Call was announced recently, due for release on January 7 via Polydor Records.As Years & Years, Olly Alexander has become one of the world’s most trailblazing modern pop stars.

Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned five Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and played triumphant shows ranging from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to The SSE Arena (with a homecoming date there now confirmed as part of 2022’s tour).

Along the way, Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community - all of which, in its own way, has taken him to Night Call, and the most essential Years & Years album to date.

For more on the show, and how to get hold of tickets when they go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 10, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

