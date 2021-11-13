Modern Error to visit Sheffield for Foundry headline gig

Modern Error (Photo credit: Ashlea Bea)

The Foundry, Sheffield, December 12.

Modern Error – aka brothers Zak (vocals) and Kel Pinchin (guitar) – have released a new single, following on from the recent release of the soaring Error of the World.They will be bringing their tour to the area to promote its release.A Vital Sign “is meant to be as if searching for an answer in love, and questioning all that love is; feeling as if the world has changed you to now misunderstand its intention and meaning’ explains Zak.“With a world shifting, so are people’s needs and I think that raises a question of modern love in a modern world: do we love or do we just love to be loved?Zak added: "A Vital Sign was made to search what I felt on this subject and expose my thoughts on it.” Thanks to a superlative blend of stadium-bothering rock and post-punk abrasiveness, Modern Error are, in almost every way, a band tailor-made for our times.

Photo credit: Ashlea Bea

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.