Modern Error to visit Sheffield for Foundry headline gig
Modern Error
The Foundry, Sheffield, December 12.
Modern Error – aka brothers Zak (vocals) and Kel Pinchin (guitar) – have released a new single, following on from the recent release of the soaring Error of the World.They will be bringing their tour to the area to promote its release.A Vital Sign “is meant to be as if searching for an answer in love, and questioning all that love is; feeling as if the world has changed you to now misunderstand its intention and meaning’ explains Zak.“With a world shifting, so are people’s needs and I think that raises a question of modern love in a modern world: do we love or do we just love to be loved?Zak added: "A Vital Sign was made to search what I felt on this subject and expose my thoughts on it.” Thanks to a superlative blend of stadium-bothering rock and post-punk abrasiveness, Modern Error are, in almost every way, a band tailor-made for our times.
Photo credit: Ashlea Bea