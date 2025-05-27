Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard to share F1 stories

Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard were rivals who became teammates

F1 fans can experience the electrifying reunion of one of motorsport’s most captivating teammate rivalries as stars Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard take to the stage in Nottingham.

Once rivals, then teammates who both enjoyed and endured the ups and downs of intra-team battles, this illustrious duo drove McLaren to the 1998 FIA Formula 1 World Championship for Constructors with a partnership as brilliant and consistent as it was sometimes volatile. Discover how their longstanding rivalry and team partnership evolved into an enduring friendship – forged on the racetrack and strengthened through mutual respect.

Together, they’ll dissect defining moments—from controversial team orders to dramatic on-track collisions—and reflect on how they brought McLaren the World Championship for Constructors in 1998.

Mika, the “Flying Finn,” renowned as the only driver Michael Schumacher ever admitted to fearing, recounts his journey – including joining Ayrton Senna at McLaren, surviving a life-threatening crash at the 1995 Adelaide Grand Prix, and executing his iconic 190mph overtake at the 2000 Belgian Grand Prix, once voted by fans as the greatest overtake in motorsport history. He will also reflect on his path to winning back-to-back Drivers’ Championship titles.

David Coulthard – ‘DC’ as he is known – regarded as one of Britain’s fastest and most consistent drivers in motorsport, will share insights from his 15-season career, from replacing Ayrton Senna at Williams in 1994 to securing his maiden win in 1995, racing for McLaren and Red Bull Racing, and accumulating 13 Grand Prix victories, including two wins each at both the British and Monaco Grands Prix.

The pair come to the Royal Concert Hall on Monday September 22. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.