Michael McIntyre announces shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - and here's how to get tickets

See top comedian Michael McIntytre perform two shows next year at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 8 and 9, 2024.

The much-loved TV presenter and top comedian Michael McIntyre has announced he will perform shows in Nottingham next year as part of his UK tour of new show Macnificent – and tickets to see him in go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 17.

Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all.Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and now hosts for NBC in America.

His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box office records around the world.Michael’s return to stand-up is certainly not to be missed.

Michael McIntyre has triumphed on TV as both a presenter and stand-up, his live comedy performances have won him an army of fans and he has also written two best selling books of memoirs: Life And Laughing – My Story, and A Funny Life.

Details: For more on the show – and how to get hold of tickets – go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com