Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK .

An array of talented performers are coming to Creswell Events Centre on Saturday September 25 following a sold out Summer Season tour.

The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family from heavyweight challenge and even a main event rumble match.

Megaslam Wrestling returns to Creswell on Saturday, September 25.

A spokesman for Megaslam said: “Megaslam has been touring the United Kingdom since 2009.

"The pandemic was tough for everyone and the entertainment industry was no different.

"This summer we have managed to get back to doing what we love, entertaining the fans, this particular tour features something for everyone and we cannot wait to bring the show back to Creswell.

“The show will feature a mix of heavyweight wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches, we promise a show that delivers full-on family fun and allows families to create amazing memories.

“Two teams will battle it out with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

“For Team Megaslam we have Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring.

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles and the Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes’

“We also some of the world’s leading wrestling stars paying a visit as well as some up and coming never seen before athletes.”

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high.

Tickets are available at Creswell Events Centre or www.megaslam.co.uk for a special price of just £5.