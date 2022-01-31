Two teams will battle it out during the evening o Friday February 18, with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Promoters say the 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date, and Bassetlaw families can expect to see a plethora of entertaining matches including the Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a main event that will be revealed on the evening.

Megaslam

A show spokesman said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Retford to give the area two hours of affordable family entertainment"

Tickets are available at www.majesticretford.org or from the box office.

Doors open at 7pm and the event will start at 7.30pm.