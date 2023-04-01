News you can trust since 1895
McGowan and Carrott to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre in comedy show

​Comedy fans are going to want to check out an evening coming soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre and featured a pair of popular performers.

By Steve Eyley
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan takes place at the Leeming Street-based venue on May 11.

The comedy legends will split the bill – and your sides – with a night of stand-up and impressions.

Drawing on their wealth of experience they present a show of laughter and entertainment that is not to be missed.

    Jasper Carrott burst onto the live comedy scene in the 70s with his warmly received stand-up routines before moving into TV into the 80s with hit shows such as Canned Carrott, Carrott’s Lib and Carrott Confidential, plus the popular sitcom The Detectives.

    Multi-talented Alistair McGowan is one of our leading impressionists, familiar from his acclaimed work on the likes of Spitting Image and Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression.

    For ticket availability, check out www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

