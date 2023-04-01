McGowan and Carrott to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre in comedy show

An Evening Shared With Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan takes place at the Leeming Street-based venue on May 11.

The comedy legends will split the bill – and your sides – with a night of stand-up and impressions.

Drawing on their wealth of experience they present a show of laughter and entertainment that is not to be missed.

Jasper Carrott burst onto the live comedy scene in the 70s with his warmly received stand-up routines before moving into TV into the 80s with hit shows such as Canned Carrott, Carrott’s Lib and Carrott Confidential, plus the popular sitcom The Detectives.

Multi-talented Alistair McGowan is one of our leading impressionists, familiar from his acclaimed work on the likes of Spitting Image and Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression.

For ticket availability, check out www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk