Mansfield Operatic Society return to stage soon with sparkling production of Oklahoma!

Don't miss Oklahoma!, being performed by Mansfield Operatic Society at Mansfield Palace Theatre from March 9 to 13. (Photo by David Stringfellow)

The society is thrilled to be combining wonderful music, storytelling and dance, brought to life by a great cast and an amazing 15-piece orchestra, plus dynamic direction and choreography, in a production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!, running at the Leeming Street-based venue from March 9 to 13.

Tickets for the show cost £15 from the box office 01623 633133 or book online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre

The original musical Oklahoma! had a tremendous impact on theatre and became one of the most

influential musicals written in the 20th century, which is why Mansfield Operatic Society felt it was the show to do.

Oklahoma! was a unique show as it wove together character, plot, song and dance in pursuit of dramatic and cohesive story-telling, joining memorable music with themes and messages throughout the production.

It also united the famous duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein, who created many more brilliant musicals including Carousel, South Pacific and The Sound of Music, also past productions of MAODS (Mansfield

Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society).

Curly McLain (Sean Curtis), Aunt Eller (Ann Colgan) and Laurey played by Amy Shaw (Photo by David Stringfellow)

Set in the Western Indian Territory in the summer of 1906, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, (Sean Curtis) a handsome and confident cowboy, and Laurey, (Amy Shaw) a beautiful farm girl, who lives with her adoring, yet feisty Aunt Eller (Ann Colgan).

There’s a box social coming up, and Curly asks Laurey if she’ll be his date. The trouble is Laurey thinks he’s waited too long, and in a fit of temper accepts an offer from the boorish farmhand instead, Jud Fry (Wayne Shutt), a mysterious loner.

This decision by Laurey sparks a very dangerous chain reaction of events of ‘primitive violence’ and drives the plot forward, making Oklahoma a new style of theatre for its time.

Oklahoma! features a 15-minute ‘dream ballet’ originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1943.

Rodeo hero Will Parker (played by Jamie Savage) and troublesome Ado Annie (Helen Mumby) in Mansfield Operatic Society's production of Oklahoma! (Photo by David Stringfellow)

De Mille’s choreographic styling meant that dance was used as a medium to tell the story instead of filling the gaps in musical shows. The ‘dream ballet’ expresses Laurey’s struggle with her conflicted feelings about her two suitors, Curly and Jud.

Choreographed by Cassey Brough-Savage, the expressive, modern day, dark and elaborate dream sequence, inclusive of atmospheric lighting, enriches the plot using traditional dance mixed with contemporary, tap and classical ballet turning

Laurey’s dream into a nightmare, unhinging her and driving the musical’s second act.

Cassey is “excited for the cast of ‘Oklahoma!’ as they have embraced the challenges of this show and we are excited to share this with our Mansfield audiences”.

The chorus from MAODS' production of Oklahoma! (Photo by David Stringfellow)

Life president Pam Frith is “feeling proud that, despite the struggle of the last two years, theatre returns to Mansfield with Oklahoma’ and its beautiful music by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

"Enjoy the iconic opening to the show, Oh What a Beautiful Morning plus The Surrey with the Fringe on

Top and People Will Say We’re in Love, alongside many other famous classics that make this a ‘must-see show! Under the musical direction of Paul O’Leary, direction of Ally Sadler and choreography of Cassey Brough-Savage, you will not be disappointed!”

Musical director Paul O’Leary is looking forward to revisiting the show again, with its wonderful songs and incidental music.

Having already performed the show with MAODS, he knows just how good it is and feels that, with this cast, this orchestra and the revised score, it is going to be a wonderful show.

MAODS chairman Paul Williamson remembers performing in Oklahoma! back in 2011.

Don't leave it too late to get your tickets to see Oklahoma!

"In our 116 years, the Covid virus is the only time that we have been prevented from performing, apart from the two world wars.

"Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, loves the theatre and Oklahoma! is her favourite musical production, which is another reason why you should come along and see the show, especially as we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubillee in June 2022”.

If you are interested in joining MAODS, please contact Jamie Savage, MAODS Secretary on 07453 575350.

