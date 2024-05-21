​Make sure you spread the word as Nottingham Poetry Festival returns for 2024

Notts comedian and poet Henry Normal is one of the star names at this year's Nottingham Poetry Festival.

Nottingham Poetry Festival returns soon with a mouthwatering array of performances, slam nights, talks and workshops at pubs, bookshops, libraries, theatres and community venues between June 7 to 16 for the event’s biggest ever edition.

​The annual celebration of words features some of the UK’s leading poets - Linton Kwesi Johnson, Hollie McNish, Michael Pedersen, Luke Wright, Anthony Joseph and Henry Normal - along with a huge array of homegrown Notts talent, open mics, panels and workshops and exhibitions.

This year, the festival is paying tribute to the late Benjamin Zephaniah with a screening of films featuring his poetry made by Ben Wigley, the Nottingham filmmaker who worked with him as he looked at the state of the world at a moment in time.

After the Broadway screening on June 16, local poets will pay tribute to Zephaniah followed by a Q&A with Ben Wigley and producer Anna Griffin about their experience collaborating with the poet.

Proceeds will go to the brainstrust charity.

Here is just a brief selection of what else is in store at this year's Nottingham Poetry Festival:

After a run of sold out shows up and down the UK, Hollie McNish is back on June 8 at the Poppy and Pint, with a new book, Lobster and other things I’m learning to love.

In Lobster, Hollie brings her much-loved style to questions of friendship, flags and newborns, clocks, cocks and volvos, shining a ridiculous and beautifully poetic lens upon all those things we have been taught to hate, and which we might just learn to love again. Here, she will be joined by fellow poet Michael Pedersen reading from his latest brilliant books The Cat Prince and Boy Friends.

Hollie McNish is among the performers who are not to be missed at this year's Nottingham Poetry Festival (Photo credit: Kat Gollock)

Crack out the bunting, it’s Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at The Old Cold Store on June 12.

Over 25 years, Luke Wright has built up a reputation for being one of Britain’s most popular live poets. Thwarted in his attempts to hold a street party by the philistines on the council and unable to shift the over-ordered commemorative plates, Wright does what a poet does best, and takes a deep dive into himself.

Linton Kwesi Johnson will be at Metronome on June 14, a true legend who, in 2002, was only the second living poet and the first black poet to be included in Penguin’s Modern Classics.

Comedy in Poetry takes place at Theatre Royal & Concert Hall, on June 9. Henry Normal, Hollie McNish and Michael Pederson will talk about the role of comedy in poetry.

Poetry legend Linton Kwesi Johnson (Photo credit: Fabrice Gagos)

Henry will also be embarking on a free tour of libraries on June 10 and 11 in Retford, Southwell, Kirkby-in-Ashfield and West Bridgford, joined by four Nottingham poets; Manjit Sahota, Bridie Squires, Michelle Hubbard and Pete Ramskill.

For more information, go to www.nottinghampoetryfestival.com