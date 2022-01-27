Make sure you catch the world premiere of Red Ellen at Nottingham Playhouse

Red Ellen is to receive its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse.

It can be seen at the city centre theatre from April 13 to 30.

Red Ellen tells the inspiring and epic story of Ellen Wilkinson, Labour MP, who was forever on the right side of history, forever on the wrong side of life.Caught between revolutionary and parliamentary politics, Ellen fights with an unstoppable, reckless energy for a better world.Running into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway, she battles to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany; campaigns for Britain to aid the fight against Franco’s Fascists in Spain; and leads 200 workers in the Jarrow Crusade, marching from Newcastle through Nottingham and the Midlands all the way to London.

She serves as a vital member of Churchill’s cabinet, and has affairs with communist spies and government ministers. But, despite all of this, she still finds herself – somehow – on the outside looking in.

