The festival has been successful with a recent project funding bid to Arts Council England which will help fund festival activities in the Newark and Sherwood area this year.

Plans include:

· The return of the summer book festival in Newark on July 7 to July 10, filled with author events, family favourites and an online programme

· Schools Programme for local schools

· The Young Journalist Newsroom for young people interested in journalism

· Year-round events for Festival Friends

· Newark Book Festival on tour - across the district, throughout the year and popping up here and there!

Artistic director Sara Bullimore said, “We are very proud to have been awarded this essential funding boost from Arts Council England, it’s very exciting to start planning a festival for our community to enjoy this summer. Alongside this we need to secure additional funds to bring our plans to life.

"This is a ‘call to arms’ for our Newark and Sherwood book-loving community to support the arts in whatever way they can”.

There are four simple ways to support the festival:

· Join the Festival Friends to access priority booking, ticket discounts and special events throughout the year. The money raised from friends’ memberships goes towards supporting the festival.

· Are you a business owner interested in supporting arts and literacy education in Newark? The festival is on the look out for festival sponsors, with a range of packages available.

· Newark Book Festival is a registered cause on the Newark and Sherwood Community Lottery. Select Newark Book Festival as your chosen cause and we receive 50 per cent from each ticket bought.

· One-off donations of any amount can be made online via our website

Visit newarkbookfestival.org.uk to find out more or email [email protected] for further information.

