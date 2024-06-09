Reverend & The Makers perform at Rock City in Nottingham later this year (Photo by Steve Schofield)

Reverend & The Makers

Nottingham Rock City, November 27.

The Sheffield five-piece will embark on a nationwide run of 15 shows later this year.Speaking about the tour, lead singer Jon McClure said: “I’m made up to be going on tour again - it’s been too long since we last played any shows.

"Having toured Heatwave In The Cold North a couple of months before its release, I’m looking forward to playing more songs from that album and maybe testing out a few from the next one.”

The tour is Reverend & The Makers’ first full band tour since February 2023. It follows their seventh studio album Heatwave In The Cold North, which debuted at number six in the Official Charts in May last year, giving the band their first Top 10 album since their debut album The State of Things.

With an unbroken run of seven Top 20 albums to date, the band are currently in the studio working on new music.

Details: For more see www.rock-city.co.uk