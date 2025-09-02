Majestic evening in store for all the family at special classical concert

The concert will include music from The King and I, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast (photo: Adobe Stock)

Tickets are now on sale for a family concert fit for a King, Queen, Prince or Princess in Nottingham early next year.

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra presents its ‘Family Prom’, A Royal Celebration, at the Royal Concert Hall on January 31.

The concert will take the audience to the land of the Arabian Nights with music about the Young Prince and Princess from Scheherazade, and then to a Whole New World with Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, before heading to a galaxy far, far away with Princess Leia from Star Wars, via gaming adventures with The Legend of Zelda, ending up in Sherwood Forest with Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

With music from The King and I, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast there’s plenty for all the family to enjoy. There will even be a chance to sing along to Dancing Queen by Abba.

Mark Heron will conduct the orchestra.

The concert starts at 6pm. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.