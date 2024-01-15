Magical ballet tale for youngsters heading for Mansfield Palace Theatre

Check out The Tortoise And The Hare later in the year (Photo credit: Brian Slater)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 22.

Northern Ballet’s heart-warming children’s ballet will embark on an extensive UK tour during the spring.

Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy hare to a race.

Running for around 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families.

It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair.

Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies.

The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, set designs by Ali Allen and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Details: For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk