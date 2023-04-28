Madness to play arena dates in Nottingham and Sheffield - and here's how to get tickets
One of the biggest and most loved British bands – Madness – have announced their C’est La Vie 2023 tour and tickets have gone on sale to see them.
The 13-date tour will hit all the major cities, including visits to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 5 and Sheffield Utilita Arena on December 13.
Known for their raucous live sets, the tour will be teeming with hits from the Nutty Boys’ unrivalled back catalogue, along with some songs from the forthcoming new album.Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s, including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the tour.Tickets are on general sale via https://tix.to/MadnessMadness said: “WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”Madness emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late ‘70s and recently released a three-part original documentary series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area.
Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture, based on their book of the same name.Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and won a multitude of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast, the most watched TV music event of 2018.
