Loyle Carner reveals Nottingham and Sheffield dates on UK tour next year

Loyle Carner (Photo credit: Jesse Crankston)

Sheffield 02 Academy, February 28/Nottingham Rock City, March 6.

With Mercury and Brits nominations, NME Awards and appearances in global brand campaigns (Nike, YSL, Timberland), Loyle Carner has undoubtedly had a meteoric rise to the top, culminating with his second album Not Waving, But Drowning charting at number 3 in the UK albums chart in 2019.

On his new album “hugo”, released through EMI on October 21, Loyle Carner confronts both the deeply personal and the highly political.

Most Popular

Cinematic in scale and scope, hugo is both a rallying war cry for a generation forged in fire and a study of the personal internal conflict that drives the rest of the album - as a mixed-race Black man, as an artist, as a father and as a son.

By continuing to write in these tumultuous times with a renewed clarity and sense of artistic freedom, Carner reaches deeper beneath the surface than ever before.

And now, following warmly received festival appearances over the summer, Carner is getting ready to take “hugo” on the road next year.

You can s ee him in action next year when his UK tour visits Nottingham and Sheffield.